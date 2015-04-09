NAB: Linear Acoustic, Verance Partner on Audio Processors

Related: NAB Show 2015 Complete Coverage

Watermarking technology provider Verance has announced that it will be working with Linear Acoustic on demonstrating new automatic content recognition (ACR) technologies in audio processors widely used by TV stations around the world at this year’s NAB.

As part of the alliance, Verance’s VP1 technologies for first-screen ACR have been integrated into Linear Acoustic’s Aero family of TV station audio processors.

Verance bills VP1 as the world's first open architecture system for first-screen ACR. The technology, which is being incorporated into ATSC 3.0, enables a variety of next generation broadcast features, including personalized viewing, onscreen interactivity, dynamic advertising and viewing measurement.

"The Aero platform has the power and flexibility to support the audio processing needs of broadcasters now and into the future," said Tim Carroll, CTO of the Telos Alliance and founder of Linear Acoustic, in a statement explaining the combined technologies. "VP1 integrates seamlessly with the existing Aero device functionality and the ATSC 1.0 environment, so our customers can begin exploring the capabilities of the technology today. We have been impressed with the maturity, sound quality and accuracy of the Verance technology and look forward to working with our broadcast customers as they introduce VP1 to enable the next-generation of video services."