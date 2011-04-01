NAB: Linear Acoustic Redesigns AERO.air

Audio specialist Linear Acoustic is planning to introduce a new version of its AERO.air product, the 2RU AERO.air, for managing audio transmission and loudness at the 2011 NAB Show that will be slimmer and lighter.

"More features and less rack space were the primary goals for the new AERO.air," said Tim Carroll, founder of Linear Acoustic in a statement. "Essentially, it's the same proven technology broadcasters and their viewers continue to rely on for loudness control and legal compliance - only now more efficient and cost-effective."

The Linear Acoustic signature AERO.air is designed to deal with the newly regulated issue of audio levels on ads and supplies added features in a smaller, lighter 2RU chassis. As part of the enhancements, many optional upgrades on last year's model are now standard features.