NAB: LG Sells Stake in Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital will go into the 2013 NAB Convention as an

independent company after a group of employees bought LG Electronics' stock in

the company, establishing a majority ownership position.





The transaction closed in late February but was only

announced on April 5.





Since it was founded by LG in 1997, Triveni Digital has been

a major provider of metadata management, advanced content distribution and

video quality assurance systems for the broadcast, cable, telco and IPTV

industries.





"While our current business is healthy, we see an

exceptional opportunity for growth over the next several years," said Mark

Simpson, president and CEO of Triveni Digital, and managing member of the new

employee holding company in a statement. "Triveni Digital has a long track

record of digital TV technology innovation, and we are well positioned to

extend our current product lines to address our customers' evolving needs. A

key area of focus that we'll address at next week's 2013 NAB Show is how

Triveni Digital plans to help local broadcasters further exploit their

infrastructure assets to earn new revenues from their news and other local

content."





Simpson also stressed that Triveni Digital will continue to

develop technologies for LG Electronics' hospitality TV business.





"We've always had a strong relationship

with LG Electronics, and I expect that relationship to continue to grow,"

said Simpson. "While we look forward to working with LG in the future, our

independence will enable Triveni Digital to pursue new funding sources and

partnership initiatives in order to implement our new business strategy. We

expect to take a leadership role in helping local media providers generate new

forms of revenue and enhance their service offerings, while partnering with

many others in the industry on these initiatives."