NAB: LG Electronics Demos Dyle-Enabled Smartphone

Complete Coverage: 2012 NAB Show

Mobile Content Venture (MCV), that is backing the Dyle mobile DTV service and LG Electronics, is demonstrating a new LG Android smartphone that is capable of receiving the Dyle mobile DTV broadcasts at the NAB show this week.

Broadcast station groups and networks backing MCV are planning to launch the Dyle service on over 90 stations covering 35 market that reach over 55% of U.S. homes.

LG's prototype Dyle-compatible device is based on the company's global Optimus Vu platform and offers a 5-inch diagonal high-definition screen. It utilizes the A/153 ATSC Mobile DTV Standard, co-developed by LG Electronics.

"As mobile digital TV continues to mature and take shape, it's important for us to work with members of our industry like LG who can advance the adoption of this game-changing technology," said Salil Dalvi and Erik Moreno, co-general managers of MCV, in a joint statement. "LG's mobile broadcast technology helps us offer more devices enabled with Dyle mobile TV to a wider footprint across the U.S., giving consumers additional options to watch live, local TV."