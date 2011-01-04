NAB Launches Future Of TV Campaign
The National
Association of Broadcasters Tuesday (Jan. 4) launched TheFutureOfTV.org, the
complement to its on-air campaign promoting the future of on-air broadcasting.
"The
future of broadcast TV is bringing you breaking local news coverage in the palm
of your hand. So, while you're sipping coffee on your morning commute, you're
also getting headline news focused solely on your community," says the
site.
The site (http://www.thefutureoftv.org/) both
promotes a vision of the TV future that is mobile, local and over-the-air, and
solicits input on what Web surfers' vision of that future is. The site includes
links to a Facebook discussion board and a Twitter page.
That ad
campaign, which began Tuesday as well, argues that TV is HD, 3D and mobile TV,
"not regulation from Washington, D.C."
The 30-second
spots are available in English and Spanish, as is the Web site.
The ad and Web
site are being launched as the FCC is collecting input on how best to free up
broadcast spectrum for wireless by reclaiming some from broadcasters via
give-backs, channel sharing and more. For broadcasters giving up spectrum, it
could be problematic to try to deliver on that NAB promise of 3D and HD
given the bandwidth requirements.
