NAB Launches Future Of TV Campaign

The National

Association of Broadcasters Tuesday (Jan. 4) launched TheFutureOfTV.org, the

complement to its on-air campaign promoting the future of on-air broadcasting.

"The

future of broadcast TV is bringing you breaking local news coverage in the palm

of your hand. So, while you're sipping coffee on your morning commute, you're

also getting headline news focused solely on your community," says the

site.

The site (http://www.thefutureoftv.org/) both

promotes a vision of the TV future that is mobile, local and over-the-air, and

solicits input on what Web surfers' vision of that future is. The site includes

links to a Facebook discussion board and a Twitter page.

That ad

campaign, which began Tuesday as well, argues that TV is HD, 3D and mobile TV,

"not regulation from Washington, D.C."

The 30-second

spots are available in English and Spanish, as is the Web site.

The ad and Web

site are being launched as the FCC is collecting input on how best to free up

broadcast spectrum for wireless by reclaiming some from broadcasters via

give-backs, channel sharing and more. For broadcasters giving up spectrum, it

could be problematic to try to deliver on that NAB promise of 3D and HD

given the bandwidth requirements.