NAB: KVHP Deploys NVerzion CLASS

Automation system provider NVerzion has announced that KVHP, the Fox-affiliated television station in Lake Charles, Louisiana, has installed its automation system as part of the station’s move to HD.

KVHP is using the NVerzion's Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS) to handle all master control and playout operations for its main channel as well as The CW, a subchannel of KVHP.

"When we stepped into the HD world, it was the perfect time to replace the existing automation system — which had just received an end of life sentence from the manufacturer — with a modern platform designed to optimize our file-based workflow," said Justin Toney, assistant chief engineer at KVHP in a statement.

Toney also noted that the system was installed by their integrator, Heartland Video Systems and that the upgrade has “dramatically streamlined processing and playout of file-based content” and simplified a number of other operation.

The modular system includes NControl on-air playlists, NGest professional dubbing and recording software, NView database viewer, NPoint video preparation software for segmenting and trimming, NBase SQL media database manager, NTime time-driven event scheduling, NCommand machine status and control, NConvert manual and automated traffic interface, NCompass ingest manager, and EMC-NT Ethernet machine control, the vendor reports.

NVerzion will be showing the CLASS system at the 2015 NAB Show between April 13 and 16 in Las Vegas.