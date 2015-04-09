NAB: Kaltura Launches New DRM Offering

Related: NAB Show 2015 Complete Coverage

Video technology provider Kaltura will be showing a new Universal DRM (digital rights management) offering that includes support for DASH and the Common Encryption (CENC) standard at this year’s NAB.

The offering is designed so that media companies, content rights owners and OTT providers can securely stream premium content without having to worry about which browser, device or platform is being used.

The solution also reduces storage costs and integration fees and will help users continue to offer services as Google and others change their content protection systems, the company reports.

To create the offering, Kaltura partnered with the DRM solution provider castLabs.

“With Kaltura’s Modular DRM solution, content providers can make a smooth transition to the new digital ecosystem,” said Ron Yekutiel, Kaltura chairman and CEO in a statement. “This is yet another example of how Kaltura’s flexible, future-proof technology continues to evolve. When delivering premium content, it’s critical that the end user continues to receive a consistent, high quality experience, no matter which device they use.”