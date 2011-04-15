NAB: JVC Previews 4K Technology

Complete NAB 2011 Coverage

JVC (Victor Company of Japan) has developed what it is billing as the world's first large-scale integration (LSI) chip for high-speed processing of high definition (HD) video and was previewing the technology at NAB. The LSI chip will be an integral part of the next generation of camcorders from JVC Professional Products Company and the company was showing two prototypes of 4K cameras using the technology during the market.

The new LSI chip enables processing, encoding, and recording of 4K2K images, which have four times the resolution of full HD. It also has the power to record two 1920 by 1080 images from left and right cameras simultaneously using MPEG-4 MVC for HD 3D production.

"JVC continues to be at the forefront of technological innovation in our industry," noted Bob Mueller, the company's executive vice president and COO in a statement. "Our new LSI technology can handle data-intensive acquisition, which opens the door to exciting possibilities for the production community. Over the next few months, JVC is going to invite innovative cinematographers and other production professionals to help us develop 4K cameras, 3D cameras, and other products that deliver outstanding images and improved workflows at an affordable price point."

The LSI's camera signal processing enables 8.3 megapixel video at 60 frames per second while requiring 40 percent less power and cuts systems costs in half when compared to previous LSIs.

After NAB, JVC will conduct a series of forums with industry professionals to obtain input on developing products that utilize the new LSI technology. The forums will be held in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Orlando, and Vancouver, Canada, starting in May.