NAB: JVC Intros New Camcorder

In another example of how costs are declining for production equipment, JVC Professional Products Company will be demoing the GY-HM70 ProHD camcorder, which delivers 1080p HD at 60 frames per second and is priced at only $1,995, at NAB.

"With the introduction of the GY-HM70, JVC immediately focuses on the entry-level professional video market with a very cost effective shoulder-mount camera," said Craig Yanagi, JVC national marketing and brand manager. "At this price, and packed with innovative features, the GY-HM70 will appeal to various market segments where budget is limited but a full-sized camcorder is the preferred choice, such as schools and universities, as well as event and wedding videographers."

The camcorder has a 1/2.3-inch 12 megapixel CMOS imager and it records 1920x1080 footage in the AVCHD Progressive format at 28 Mbps to SDHC/SDXC memory cards.

It comes with a 29.5mm wide-angle GT lens that offers 16x dynamic zoom performance.

The camera is expected to begin shipping in May of 2013 with a suggested price of $1,995.