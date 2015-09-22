NAB Joins D.C. Incubator

The National Association of Broadcasters’ tech division NAB Labs has entered into a corporate partnership with the 1776 start-up hub in Washington D.C.

The hub was founded in 2013 and specializes in working with start-up regulated industries.

1776 provides working space for start-up members and full-time entrepreneurial educational programs as well as access to an investor network and the 1776 Seed Fund.

Besides NAB, other corporate sponsors include Comcast, Microsoft, AT&T, CEA, Wilkinson Barker Knauer and Georgetown University.

The move is part of a larger effort by NAB to encourage start-ups and newer technologies. It has previously invested in such start-ups as Syncbak, Antenna and NextRadio.

"Since its launch, 1776 has helped foster companies on the leading edge of innovation in government-dominated markets," said NAB CTO Sam Matheny. "NAB's partnership allows us the chance to closely collaborate with these startups that are advancing technology in fields of interest to our members, such as cybersecurity and unmanned aerial vehicles. We also hope working with 1776 yields opportunities for cross-collaboration with our other programs, investments and members."