NAB: James Cameron, Vince Pace Form New 3D Venture

Filmmaker James Cameron and 3D producer Vince Pace have strengthened their longstanding collaboration in 3D technologies by forming the CAMERON-PACE Group.

The two had worked together in developing technologies for Vince Pace's company PACE that has been worked on a wide range of theatrical films and sporting events, including work for ESPN's 3D channel. The new venture plans to draw on PACE's success and technologies to develop a new generation of stereoscopic technologies that would make it much easier and more profitable to produce 3D content, the two men noted during a press conference at NAB.

"Our goal is to banish all the perceived and actual barriers to entry that are currently holding back producers, studios and networks from embracing their 3D future," noted Cameron, the company's co-chair.

The two already have an impressive track record in 3D production. Cameron and Pace have contributed technologies, products and services that were used in movies that produced $4.7 billion in box office receipts and have played an extensive role in 25 features, seven concerts and 40 sports productions.

The two provided few details of the new technologies they are looking to develop for 3D production, but they stressed the importance of streamline production process and making the 3D production process more like 2D.

The new company already has, 53 employees, also has an extensive list of current and upcoming projects, including ESPN X Games 17, the NBA Finals, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, The Three Musketeers, and The Invention of Hugo Cabret.