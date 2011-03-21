NAB: FOR-A To Introduce New Archiving Recorder

FOR-A is planning to launch a new archiving recorder at the 2011 NAB Show in Las Vegas that is designed as a solution for archiving AVC-Intra and DVCPRO file-based workflows.

The LTR-120HS video recorder archives content on LTO-5 tape and will use a AVC -Intra/DVCPRO codec and MXF wrapper and un-wrapper.

"LTO-5 high-capacity tape is a simple and effective archive solution for broadcasters and other production facilities," said Pedro Silvestre, sales director, FOR-A Corporation of America. "The LTR-120HS delivers reliable, cost-effective archiving for AVC-Intra and DVCPRO file-based workflows, and it's an important new component in FOR-A's MediaConcierge content management system."

The new recorder supports AVC-Intra100, AVC-Intra50, DVCPRO HD, DVCPRO50, and DVCPRO files. It is designed to allow users to "archive at ingest" and can record video footage as an MXF file in real time by simply pressing "record" and "play" on the convenient front panel controls.

With an internal hard drive and with each LTO-5 tape providing 1.5 TB of recording capacity, the LTR-120HS also doubles as a program exchange media server. The unit features HD/SD-SDI I/O, gigabit Ethernet interface for file-based I/O, RS-422 for external VTR control and a built-in LCD screen for monitoring.

The LTR-120HS is expected to ship in the summer of 2011.