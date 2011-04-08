NAB: Intelsat Announces New Video Contracts

In the run-up to NAB, Intelsat has announced a number of new contracts with major programmers or program distributors in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas for the distribution of video.

In North America, GlobeCast WorldTV and Pittsburgh International Telecommunications recently renewed their contracts for Ku-band capacity on Intelsat's coveted Galaxy 19 North American video neighborhood. Both companies will use the capacity to deliver specialty content from around the world to their DTH platforms in North America.

In Europe, the new contracts include Viacom's MTV Networks, Telefónica Servicios Audiovisuales (TSA), Eastern Space Systems Romania and Chello Multicanal.

MTV Networks will use the satellite providers managed services to consolidate channel programming into one platform over Central and Eastern Europe.

Telefónica Servicios Audiovisuales (TSA), the broadcast unit of Spain's Telefónica S.A., has signed an agreement for capacity on the Intelsat 905 satellite (IS-905) to transmit Spanish-language programming from leading broadcasters to thousands of cable headends throughout Europe.

Chello Multicanal, the leading independent producer of thematic television channels in Spain and Portugal, will also use the IS-905 capacity to distribute the Hollywood, Odisea, Cocina, Decasa, Historia, Bio and Sol Musica channels to its affiliates.

Eastern Space systems Romania, is also expanding its existing portfolio at Intelsat 1º West and has signed two new multi-year contracts for capacity that will enable video distribution to cable headends and DTH platforms in Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova, Hungary, Macedonia and other Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries.

Finally, GlobeCast recently added new capacity under a long-term agreement on the Intelsat 903 European video neighborhood at 325.5º E.

Other agreements include deals in Africa with the African DTH provider MultiChoice and Viewsat, which distributed free to air programing to sub-Saharan countries.

In the Americas new contracts include Vivendi's Global Village Telecom Ltda. (GVT), which plans to launch a HD DTH service later this year and Brazil's PBI S.A., which will be launching its new Box Brazil multi-platform, multimedia programming service this May.

In Asia both Sun TV Network Ltd. (Sun TV); China Radio International; and Essel Shyam Communications have signed contracts for capacity.