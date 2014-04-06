NAB: Imagine Unveils Next-Gen Signal Processor

Imagine Communications is launching the Selenio X100, a next-generation signal processor that is designed to future-proof infrastructures for the move to uncompressed baseband over IP and UltraHD.

“As technology advances and new standards emerge, there is a significant need across our customer base to support legacy workflow while also preparing for and integrating new infrastructures,” said Steve Copeland, director of product management for Imagine Communications in a statement. “The Selenio X100 addresses disparate signal types in the workflow to bridge analog, digital, standard-definition, high-definition and future IP infrastructures. It is also extensively future-proofed, providing support for 10 Gigabit Ethernet, uncompressed baseband over IP, Ultra HDTV and MPEG encoding/decoding.”

The company noted that the product is an important component in their vision of helping clients adapt to a landscape where IP, software, cloud and TV Everywhere technologies become much more important.

During the market, problem production service provider Lyon Video will be demoing Selenio X100 in its newest vehicle.

Shortly before the market, Imagine Communications also announced that it will showcase enhancements to its Selenio Media Convergence Platform at NAB.

It combines baseband video and audio processing, compression, and IP networking features in a single, space-saving platform and is designed as a high-performance contribution solution for live events with JPEG 2000 capabilities.