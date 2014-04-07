NAB: Imagine Communications Buys Digital Rapids

NAB Show 2014

Imagine Communications, the video encoding and transcoding arm of what used to be called Harris Broadcasting, stayed on the M&A path Monday with a deal to acquire Digital Rapids, a Canadian company that will flesh out Imagine’s TV Everywhere platform.

The deal gives Imagine a range of IP and file-based media processing systems for live streaming and broadcast and video capture and ingest, as well as workflow management technologies. It also brings in a customer list that includes CBS, CNN, Comcast, Fox, HBO, NBCUNiversal, Google, MobiTV, Netflix, and Rogers Communications, among others.

Imagine did not disclose the financial terms of the deal. It was not immediately known how many employees of Markham, Ontario-based Digital Rapids are joining Imagine. It also was not clear what role Brick Eksten, present and CEO of Digital Rapids, will have at Imagine.

