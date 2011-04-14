NAB: Ikegami Expands HD Camera, Monitor Range

Complete NAB 2011 Coverage

Ikegami Electronics (U.S.A.) Inc. has launched a number of new HD cameras and an expanded line of HD flat-panel LCD monitors as part of its push to provide a wider range of products for HD upgrades and production.

"Demand for HD content is ever-growing, and it impacts every production segment, from major sports to ENG, from TV studio productions to digital filmmaking," noted Alan Keil, VP and director of engineering for Ikegami in a statement. "Ikegami is addressing all of these markets with new, technologically advanced, competitively priced HD cameras - including the new HDK-97A 3G-SDI 1080/60p HD studio camera - and a wide array of high-resolution, full-featured space-saving HD flat-panel LCD monitors in a broad range of sizes."

Major new HD camera introductions at NAB included new top-of-the-line 3G-SDI 1080/60p HD studio camera, the HDK-97A (or "Unicam HD"). The 16-bit portable companion-camera employs new AIT CCD imagers and an all-new digital video processing system that delivers a choice of 1080/60p 4:2:2 or 1080/60i 4:4:4 color sampling and is designed for multi-camera production applications.

Other Ikegami 1080/60p products exhibited during NAB included the HDL-50DL POV camera and the HDK-77EC HD camera with optional dual-processor.

Ikegami also launched the new HDK-79EXIIIa HD studio and field camera. Configurable for either portable use or as a "hard" field or studio camera, the HDK-79EXIIIa employs three 2/3-inch, 2.3 mega-pixel 1920 by 1080 AIT CCD imaging sensors.

For HD cinema production, Ikegami brought out the new Four-Thirds GFCAM, which is equipped with a 4/3-inch optical format Aptina 4K CMOS sensor for high-resolution digital filmmaking.

For HD sports applications, as well as POV camera traffic-and-weather applications, Ikegami was showing its new HDL-45E "box"-style camera, which features Ikegami's new AVC (Automatic Video Level Control) and ATW (Auto Tracing White) image-processing features for advanced automatic camera control for low- and high-light outdoor image-capture environments.

Also at the market, Ikegami brought out the new the HiMotion II Super Slow-Mo HD camera, which had been developed with NAC Image Technology.

In terms of production monitors, Ikegami added the new HLM-907WR nine-inch monitor, which offers added resolution for digital cinematography and critical focus applications.