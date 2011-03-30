NAB: Hitachi to Launch 4 New High-End Cameras

Hitachi Kokusai Electric America, Ltd., will be introducing four new HD cameras at the 2011 NAB Show in Las Vegas, with three of the cameras offering 3 gigabytes per second (Gbps) capability. That will allow them to shoot video at the highest HD format currently available, the 1080p at 60 frames per second.

The three new cameras with the 3Gbps capabilities are the SK-HD2200 studio-body camera, SK-HD1200 handheld companion, and DK-HD200 P.O.V. box-camera.

The fourth new camera, the SK-HD2000, is a studio-body camera companion to the popular SK-HD1000.

While few production houses and programmers are shooting in 1080p/60 and no one is broadcasting a linear channel in the format, the new Hitachi cameras with the 3Gbps technology are designed to future proof clients as that format becomes more widely utilized.

The Hitachi cameras employ a new 1080/60p native-scan Ultra-Advanced 2/3-inch, Interline CCDs (UAIT) with 30-bit 175MHz RGB processing, bi-directional fully progressive transmission and HD-SDI multi-format camera outputs. The new Hitachi CCUs were designed specifically for the new 3Gbps series cameras and the CCUs provide multi-format outputs.

Users can select 1080/60p or 1080/60i operation and the digital fiber transmission system can be used with a single 3Gbps camera or with two 1080i cameras, reducing the fiber required for 3D.