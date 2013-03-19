NAB: Hitachi and LiveU Partner on ENG

Complete Coverage:NAB Show 2013





Hitachi and LiveU have

announced that they will work together to integrate LiveU's LU40 compact video

uplink device into Hitachi's professional video

cameras.





The

partnership will allow camera operators to view and manage the transmission of

video with LiveU's cellular bonding technology.





"The

Hitachi collaboration is an important step in

LiveU's global strategy to offer live capabilities to professional camera

operators and simplifying the workflow in the field," noted Samuel Wasserman,

LiveU's CEO in a statement.





The

companies noted that all currently manufactured models of Hitachi HDTV cameras can be used

with the LiveU LU40 as a peripheral unit mounted to the rear of the camera.



