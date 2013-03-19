NAB: Hitachi and LiveU Partner on ENG
Hitachi and LiveU have
announced that they will work together to integrate LiveU's LU40 compact video
uplink device into Hitachi's professional video
cameras.
The
partnership will allow camera operators to view and manage the transmission of
video with LiveU's cellular bonding technology.
"The
Hitachi collaboration is an important step in
LiveU's global strategy to offer live capabilities to professional camera
operators and simplifying the workflow in the field," noted Samuel Wasserman,
LiveU's CEO in a statement.
The
companies noted that all currently manufactured models of Hitachi HDTV cameras can be used
with the LiveU LU40 as a peripheral unit mounted to the rear of the camera.
