NAB: Hearst Television Deploys Anvato

Anvato has announced that Hearst Television has deployed the vendor’s digital ad insertion technology for live streaming at more than 20 of its TV stations and that Hearst is in the process of deploying the ad insertion technology at the rest of its 25 news producing stations.

The ability to provide a complete solution and to handle broadcast-style advertising pods that include a mix of local and national spots played a key role in the decision to select Anvato’s technology.

“We wanted one integrated solution to deal with newscast video capture, proxy clipping, live streaming and ad pods,” explained Mike Rosellini, VP of digital operations at Hearst Television in a statement. “While there are a number of vendors that do bits and pieces, Anvato is special in that they solve a number of problems with one unified package.”

Hearst Television was also attracted to Anvato’s unique software-as-a-service business model, which requires no capital outlay, the companies reported.

“We didn’t want to buy encoders or make a huge hardware investment,” Rosellini explained.

Anvato uses a server-side technology that enables broadcasters to use the same live linear adaptive bitrate streams on every screen and to insert user-targeted ads via their existing digital ad server. The vendor will be showing the product at this year’s NAB.