NAB: Hearst, NBCU Deploy ExciteM

ExciteM has announced that it will be a featured startup at the 2014 NAB Show and that its participation TV technologies are being used by stations owned by Hearst Television and NBCUniversal.

At NBCU, ExciteM’s technology was first deployed at the 10 owned NBC stations and has since been expanded to its owned Telemundo stations and the New England Cable News. The technology allows station viewers to participate in voting on critical issues in real-time via Facebook, Twitter, station websites, mobile applications and even basic phones through SMS and IVR.

“ExciteM allows NBC Bay Area to do more than just survey our audience; it provides a level of engagement and participation that crosses all of our TV and digital platforms,” said Matt Goldberg, assistant news director at NBC Bay Area. “We also use ExciteM to gather important information about our audience – who they are, where they live and what topics most interest them to help inform our coverage.”

Hearst Television currently has 25 stations using ExciteM technology. Those stations reach about 20 percent of U.S. households.

ExciteM will be demoing its technology at its booth during NAB.