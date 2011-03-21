NAB: Harris to Launch New TV Transmission Products

Harris Corporation will be launching three new TV transmission products for the terrestrial broadcast space at this year's 2011 NAB Show that are designed to help with the transition to digital and to improve over the air services.

The three new products are its Maxiva UAX Compact Class transmitter; the Apex M2XTM exciter IP and satellite receiver modules; and Harris Outdoor Transmission Enclosures

The Maxiva UAX Compact Class is an air-cooled, UHF TV transmitter that provides terrestrial TV and mobile DTV broadcasters with several options to boost over-the-air services. The transmitter is designed to extend market coverage in challenging situations, including busy urban areas that require greater building penetration.

The Maxiva UAX Compact Class transmitter range system family will also include translators and transposers and single-frequency network gap-fillers with adaptive echo cancellation to allow DTV broadcasters to better cover their markets and reach viewers in suburban or rural areas that are blocked by mountains and other obstacles.

New modules for the Harris Apex M2X multimedia exciter product line include an IP input for ASI streams and a new DVB-S/DVB-S2 satellite receiver module, which allows broadcasters to download satellite content and feed it directly into the exciter without external device requirements.

Harris is also exhibiting its new range of Outdoor Transmission Enclosures, which provides a pre-built solutions for high-power broadcasters by adding repeater sites to improve market coverage. The products are also designed for low-power, mobile and radio broadcasters that rely on shared sites or single-frequency networks.