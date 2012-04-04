NAB: Harris to Launch New Live Graphics Systems

Complete Coverage: 2012 NAB Show

Harris Corporation is planning to introduce two new systems, the Inscriber G8 and TitleOne AE, for live broadcast graphics at the 2012 NAB Show.

"Live graphics have become essential to differentiating TV shows and broadcast networks, as well as enticing and informing viewers," said Harris Morris, president, Harris Broadcast Communications, in a statement. "By employing powerful, next-generation hardware platforms and cutting-edge graphics software, these systems boost creativity and productivity while giving users the freedom to create innovative new looks and effects that enhance the viewer experience."

The systems use advanced hardware platforms for advanced graphics processing and increased storage performance. Both support proven graphics production workflows for off-line and on-air graphics creation, graphics template and database management, and automation control.

The Inscriber G8 system is designed for high-end graphics creation, providing uncompressed imagery for the highest quality graphics and animation capabilities for live news, sports, and special events. It uses the Intel Xeon E5 processor and NVIDIA Quadro 4000 professional graphics processing unit (GPU), which allows for a greatly reduced footprint (2RU), lower power consumption, and improved performance and clip playback.

The Inscriber TitleOne AE live graphics system is being positioned as less costly system that shares many of Inscriber G8's sophisticated graphics creation features.