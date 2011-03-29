NAB: Harris to Demonstrate New Mobile DTV Applications

Harris Corporation is working with LG Electronics, Roundbox, iSet and WRAL-DTV at the 2011 NAB Show to demonstrate a number of new ATSC Mobile DTV applications, including the transmission of 3D content, electronic coupons, widgets, travel and traffic information, social networking applications and emergency alerts.

For the 3D demo, Harris' MPH ATSC DTV system and Roundbox's signaling and electronic service guide software will be used to transmit a live 3D television channel. Consumer electronics manufacturer LG will provide 3D formatted and encoded content for the demonstration and a ATSC Mobile DTV receiver with a 7-inch screen capable of processing and displaying the live 3D broadcast.

Also at the show, LG will show its first Android-enabled smartphone prototype equipped with Mobile DTV reception as part of a demo to show how users can access coupons from local merchants who are advertising on KLAS-TV in Las Vegas. Roundbox will provide non-real time data services to power the application, which will be broadcast by the Harris MPH transmitter system.

Separate demonstrations will also include transmissions of Roundbox's widgets, including RSSCaster Widget, which delivers a news feed and an application from iSET Co., which will demo a service providing traffic information from Chicago, New York, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.