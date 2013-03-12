NAB: Harris Broadcast Upgrades NetGain

Harris Broadcast will be demoing a number of

improvements to its NetGain business intelligence and analytics software at the

2013 NAB Show as part of the release of NetGain

v2.4.2.





Highlights

of the new release include new analytic tools that improve insight into current

business and advertising models, better tools for finding new revenue opportunities,

mobile dashboards, interfaces to social media data and access to embedded and

third-party data mining capabilities.





The

new version is particularly designed to help analyze multiplatform operations.

"Broadcasters today need to optimize their inventories beyond over-the-air

channels and across the web, mobile and other digital media opportunities,"

noted Harris Morris, CEO, Harris Broadcast in a statement. To do that, he

added, they need to view trends in all their sales across platform versus

"looking separately at television spots versus digital."





"NetGain

ensures that broadcasters, cable networks and other media groups can achieve a

complete view of their businesses as opposed to a â€˜siloed' approach, while

enabling visibility into future results based on multiple scenarios," he

concluded.





Other

new tools include access to Wisdom Professional for performing advanced

analytics on Facebook user data; more than 300 predefined data mining and

predictive analytics functions; and integration with the open-source "R"

analytics library, which the company believes will offer greatly improved analytics

and statistics for business modeling.





The

product also features improved enhanced mobile capabilities for executives in

the field to access sales and analytical tools.



