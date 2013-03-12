NAB: Harris Broadcast Upgrades NetGain
Harris Broadcast will be demoing a number of
improvements to its NetGain business intelligence and analytics software at the
2013 NAB Show as part of the release of NetGain
v2.4.2.
Highlights
of the new release include new analytic tools that improve insight into current
business and advertising models, better tools for finding new revenue opportunities,
mobile dashboards, interfaces to social media data and access to embedded and
third-party data mining capabilities.
The
new version is particularly designed to help analyze multiplatform operations.
"Broadcasters today need to optimize their inventories beyond over-the-air
channels and across the web, mobile and other digital media opportunities,"
noted Harris Morris, CEO, Harris Broadcast in a statement. To do that, he
added, they need to view trends in all their sales across platform versus
"looking separately at television spots versus digital."
"NetGain
ensures that broadcasters, cable networks and other media groups can achieve a
complete view of their businesses as opposed to a â€˜siloed' approach, while
enabling visibility into future results based on multiple scenarios," he
concluded.
Other
new tools include access to Wisdom Professional for performing advanced
analytics on Facebook user data; more than 300 predefined data mining and
predictive analytics functions; and integration with the open-source "R"
analytics library, which the company believes will offer greatly improved analytics
and statistics for business modeling.
The
product also features improved enhanced mobile capabilities for executives in
the field to access sales and analytical tools.
