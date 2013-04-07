NAB: Harmonic Upgrades ProMedia for HEVC and 4K





Complete Coverage:NAB Show 2013





With over-the-top content delivery, HEVC and 4K becoming hot

topics for this year's NAB Show, Harmonic is unveiling significant enhancements

to its ProMedia suite of adaptive bit rate (ABR) solutions for multiscreen

processing and delivery that include support for HEVC and Ultra HD.





The product is also now more closely integrated with the

Harmonic MediaGrid shared storage system and is offering improved support for

closed captioning, regional blackouts, and Nielsen ID3 tagging.





"ProMedia is the industry's most complete multiscreen

preparation solution," said Krish Padmanabhan, senior VP of products at

Harmonic. "The latest enhancements to the product family arrive at the

perfect time, as more broadcasters and service providers are looking to expand

their portfolio with high-quality multiscreen services that scale and deliver

amazing video."





The company noted that HEVC compression offers up to 50%

better compression efficiency than H.264 and that it will be important for the

growing use of Ultra HD or 4K, which requires much more bandwidth than

traditional HD.





Harmonic will be demoing the ability to delivery higher

resolution video to multiple screens at the 2013 NAB Show on the ProMedia Live

real-time and ProMedia Xpress file-based transcoders.





"The open nature of the ProMedia suite

provides substantial investment protection while enabling customers to ride the

Intel performance curve," Padmanabhan also noted in a statement. "The

applications are not tied to a closed or GPU-centric hardware infrastructure,

so ProMedia customers can utilize their IT buying power to realize significant

cost-savings when launching pay-TV multiscreen services. Providers can even

virtualize their multiscreen transcoding and delivery infrastructure without

compromising performance or video quality."