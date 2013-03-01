NAB: Grass Valley Launches GV Director Switcher

Grass Valley has announced some of the new products it will show

at NAB this year between April 8 and 11 in Las Vegas. These include the new GV

Director Integrated Nonlinear Live Production Center that is designed to

simplify the production and delivery of content to multiple platforms.





The switcher is targeted to a variety of production

environments, including houses of worship, education, image magnification

(IMAG) applications, fixed venues, production studios and trucks.





"GV Director is a new approach to live production; by

simplifying the processes -- from set-up, to building a show and driving the

live production, we have abstracted the complex technology layer, enabling

operators to have control of all the components and become more creative," said

Graham Sharp, senior VP and chief marketing officer for Grass Valley. "GV

Director is a game changer and will get Grass Valley back into the low and mid

markets with a paradigm shifting product."





GV Director is expected to ship at the end of June 2013,

with pricing starting at $35,000 for an eight inputs/four outputs system.





Separately, the vendor also announced that it will be

unveiling the LDX Flex studio camera system and the XCU WorldCam eXchangeable

Camera Control Unit at NAB.





The XCU will serve as the core design for all

future Grass Valley base stations.