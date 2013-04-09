NAB: Grass Valley Expands GV Stratus Features
Grass Valley has announced a major
new software upgrade for its GV Stratus nonlinear production application
framework.
With
the new software version, GV Stratus now supports seamless processing and
delivery of content to second-screen and multi-screen distribution platforms.
"Content
is no longer made for just one screen-operators now face a number of challenges
in order to meet the demands of a more dispersed, multi-screen, multiplatform
audience," said Mike Cronk, senior VP, marketing at Grass Valley. "They need to be
able to send content across numerous distribution channels at the same time,
despite the varying requirements for image size, quality, and overall systems
management."
Other
significant new features include integration with Grass Valley Smart Playout Center. This enables
customers to segment content for the Cobalt playlist management used by Grass
Valley K2 Edge playout nodes to insert promos and commercials.
The
new version also allows users to tag content from multiple ISO cameras. While
recording, operators can tag content on the fly and when recording from one or
multiple cameras, marks can be inserted at points of interest with one click.
The marks are instantly available to all users with low resolution browsers,
low resolution editors, and high resolution editors.
It
also allows all archive content, proxy files, and metadata to be moved from an
existing Aurora system to a GV
Stratus system.
The
company also announced some significant deployments, with Lyon Video deploying
Grass Valley LDX Cameras for live HD mobile productions and the Denver's Pepsi Center selecting Grass Valley's end-to-end workflow
solution for the 2013-14 NBA and NHL seasons.
