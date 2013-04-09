NAB: Grass Valley Expands GV Stratus Features

Complete Coverage: NAB Show 2013



Grass Valley has announced a major

new software upgrade for its GV Stratus nonlinear production application

framework.





With

the new software version, GV Stratus now supports seamless processing and

delivery of content to second-screen and multi-screen distribution platforms.





"Content

is no longer made for just one screen-operators now face a number of challenges

in order to meet the demands of a more dispersed, multi-screen, multiplatform

audience," said Mike Cronk, senior VP, marketing at Grass Valley. "They need to be

able to send content across numerous distribution channels at the same time,

despite the varying requirements for image size, quality, and overall systems

management."





Other

significant new features include integration with Grass Valley Smart Playout Center. This enables

customers to segment content for the Cobalt playlist management used by Grass

Valley K2 Edge playout nodes to insert promos and commercials.





The

new version also allows users to tag content from multiple ISO cameras. While

recording, operators can tag content on the fly and when recording from one or

multiple cameras, marks can be inserted at points of interest with one click.

The marks are instantly available to all users with low resolution browsers,

low resolution editors, and high resolution editors.





It

also allows all archive content, proxy files, and metadata to be moved from an

existing Aurora system to a GV

Stratus system.





The

company also announced some significant deployments, with Lyon Video deploying

Grass Valley LDX Cameras for live HD mobile productions and the Denver's Pepsi Center selecting Grass Valley's end-to-end workflow

solution for the 2013-14 NBA and NHL seasons.

