NAB: Grass Valley Bows Glass-to-Glass IP Solution

With the transition to IP infrastructures shaping up to be one of the hottest topics at this year’s NAB, Grass Valley will be highlighting “Glass-to-Glass IP” technologies at its booth.

These technologies will enable customers to use IP technologies to make their workflows more agile and allow them to use software-defined networks (SDN) and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) switches in a broadcast operation.

“The promise of IP technology is that it allows broadcasters to achieve better efficiency and improved agility,” said Mike Cronk, senior VP of strategic marketing, Grass Valley in a statement. “We’re ready to begin delivering on this promise today. From image acquisition all the way through playout, we’re helping our customers make the transition by enabling IP interoperability throughout our product portfolio. At NAB, we’ll demonstrate how we tailor an IP transition plan for each customer with a comprehensive, scalable, controllable, affordable and reliable solution.”

The NAB IP demo will include several new components along with a suite of systems that have been outfitted with standard SMPTE 2022-6 compliant IP I/Os.

The use of the SMPTE standard provides product interoperability and basing the core infrastructure on COTS IP switches provides scalability.

The Grass Valley stand will also feature a live theater presentation focused on IP, titled “The Path to IP.”

As part of the overall solution, the vendor will show its GV Convergent SDN product to simplifying the handling of video and audio.

In addition, the company will also be showing demos of new IP capabilities for a variety of Grass Valley equipment in such areas as cameras, IP gateways, servers, switchers and multiviewers.