NAB: GatesAir, Qligent Partner on Cloud TV Monitor

GatesAir has announced that it will be working with Qligent to demo new cloud-based compliance and monitoring technologies at the 2015 NAB Show.

The demonstrations are designed to show monitoring in the cloud for TV services coming into and out of the transmitter in a way that is extendible well beyond the RF building.

The system is capable of monitoring all related physical, serial transport, data and audio/video streams for standards compliance and quality of the video. This can be done at any point in the chain and works for both single stations and national over-the-air networks.

“The combined power of our high-efficiency UHF and VHF transmitters with Qligent’s monitoring and analysis expertise aligns strongly with GatesAir’s goal of 100 percent reliability of our over-the-air TV solutions for customers worldwide,” said Rich Redmond, chief product officer, GatesAir in a statement. “This important initiative will demonstrate how broadcasters can provide the best quality of service and uptime, and remain competitive in a world where TV consumption options continue to multiply – all while working in a world of reduced technical staff and lower operating budgets.”