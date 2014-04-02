NAB: GatesAir, LG to Demo Next-Gen Broadcast System

A next-generation terrestrial broadcast system developed by LG Electronic’s Zenith subsidiary and GatesAir will be demoed publically for the first time during the NAB Show.

The two companies, which co-developed the system called Futurecast, would like to see the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) adopt it for their 3.0 standard. ATSC has not settled on a transmission system for 3.0.

The Futurecast Universal Terrestrial Broadcast System is capable of delivering Ultra High-Definition 4K content and two robust mobile TV streams in a single 6-Megahertz channel, while optimizing indoor reception and offering unparalleled spectrum efficiency, the two companies report.

The system will be demonstrated in the GatesAir booth in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“Futurecast is designed to fully meet broadcasters’ requirements for the ATSC 3.0 physical layer and advances the goal of moving rapidly to next-gen broadcasting,” said Dr. Skott Ahn, president and chief technology officer, LG Electronics in a statement. “Because it’s a complete solution that optimizes the inter-related aspects of the system, Futurecast can help accelerate the ATSC process.”