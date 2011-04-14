NAB: Fujinon Lens Production Returns to Normal

Complete NAB 2011 Coverage

FUJIFILM North America Corporation's Optical Devices Division is reporting that its lens production returned to pre-earthquake levels in early April and that lens deliveries are also back on track, with orders being delivered in the standard lead-in.

The news is important because the company's Fujinon lenses are widely used in the TV industry. The company's factory, located in Saitama City, Japan - approximately 300 kilometers from the hard-hit city of Sendai - sustained superficial damage after the devastating earthquake in early March but has since returned to normal production.

Japanese-based suppliers to FUJIFILM have also returned to normal schedules for production and delivery, the company reported.

"We would like to thank our customers and industry friends for inquiring into the well-being of our employees and our factory," said Thom Calabro, director of marketing and product development at FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Optical Devices Division in a statement. "We're extremely grateful that we can now assure everyone that all of our employees and their families are safe, and we are back up to a full production schedule. Deliveries have also thankfully returned to their standard lead time."

As part of a larger company-wide initiative to strengthen locally available customer support, the company also recently announced a new service facility for Fujinon lenses in the Chicago area. The facility is scheduled to open April 25, making it the company's fifth service center in the U.S.