NAB: Fujifilm Launches New Dternity Archive System

In the run-up to the 2014 NAB Show, Fujifilm is making a major push into archiving systems with the launch of its new Dternity deep storage and archiving solution.

The company is billing the offering as an innovative, flexible and cost effective archive system that can be easily expandable.

“Dternity gives customers a complete deep storage and archiving solution that offers unparalleled access, superior protection and easy retrieval for even the most data-heavy organizations,” said Peter Faulhaber, president, Fujifilm Recording Media U.S.A. in a statement. “Customers can now easily leverage the economics of tape to empower their archive without sacrificing accessibility to their files and projects.”

In a statement accompanying the launch release, George Crump, lead analyst at Storage Switzerland noted “Dternity marks a dramatic step forward by creating an easy to access archive that integrates disk, tape and even cloud into a single automated archive.”

The system uses Dternity Archive Media, which offers better performance and longer archival life compared to conventional metal particle (MP) tape; Dternity NAS, or network attached storage appliance built to provide online data access; and the Dternity Media Cloud, a complete online storage solution for the preservation and protection of digital data archives.

The company will be showing the system at NAB but the product is available now, with advanced portal access coming in late 2014.