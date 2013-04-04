NAB: Fox Selects Dalet for FS1 Launch
Fox has chosen Dalet Sports Factory as its production and
media asset management system (MAM) for the upcoming launch of Fox Sports 1.
Technology from Dalet Digital Media Systems will provide the
MAM tools to manage the channel's workflows and content-from ingest through
production to on-air broadcast and archiving. Dalet Brio servers will be used
for nearly a hundred channels of video ingest.
"We need the kind of robust and flexible MAM that Dalet
Sports Factory provides to handle the scale and complexity of FS1," noted
Andrea Berry, senior VP of media services at Fox Networks Engineering and
Operations. "We'll be producing huge volumes of content for this new channel
and Dalet's metadata management capability will be very important."
Set to debut on Saturday, Aug. 17, Fox Sports 1 will be
available in over 90 million homes and is planning to produce nearly 5,000
hours of live event, news and original programming annually.
Dalet will be showing the system at the 2013 NAB
conference in Las Vegas between April 8 and 11.
