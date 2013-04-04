NAB: Fox Selects Dalet for FS1 Launch

Complete Coverage:NAB 2013





Fox has chosen Dalet Sports Factory as its production and

media asset management system (MAM) for the upcoming launch of Fox Sports 1.





Technology from Dalet Digital Media Systems will provide the

MAM tools to manage the channel's workflows and content-from ingest through

production to on-air broadcast and archiving. Dalet Brio servers will be used

for nearly a hundred channels of video ingest.





"We need the kind of robust and flexible MAM that Dalet

Sports Factory provides to handle the scale and complexity of FS1," noted

Andrea Berry, senior VP of media services at Fox Networks Engineering and

Operations. "We'll be producing huge volumes of content for this new channel

and Dalet's metadata management capability will be very important."



Set to debut on Saturday, Aug. 17, Fox Sports 1 will be

available in over 90 million homes and is planning to produce nearly 5,000

hours of live event, news and original programming annually.





Dalet will be showing the system at the 2013 NAB

conference in Las Vegas between April 8 and 11.