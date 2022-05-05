NAB Foundation Salutes GEICO’s Service to America

The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation is honoring GEICO with the 2022 Corporate Leadership Award.

The award is part of NAB’s annual Celebration of Service to America, which will be held in person June 7 at The Anthem in Washington. An hourlong special of the awards ceremony will also be available for broadcast — TV, radio and online — in the summer.

The award goes to a non-broadcasting business “that exemplifies an extraordinary focus on community service and corporate social responsibility."

Specifically, the NAB Leadership Foundation cited GEICO Cares , which includes the FastPitch Program that gives employees a chance to pitch their colleagues on a particular charity. In 2021, the program helped over 100 charities.

“GEICO is committed to strengthening the communities in which our customers and associates live, work, and play,” GEICO VP and chief diversity officer Carl Tims said. “To that end, we have built more than 1,100 partnerships with nonprofits, social-justice organizations and scholarship providers.” ■