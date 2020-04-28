NAB Moves Celebration of Service to America Online

The National Association of Broadcasters has pulled the plug on its physical Celebration of Service to America awards gala in Washington June 9.

The NAB Leadership Foundation, which organizes the event to salute the best in broadcast public service and corporate leadership, said the dinner and awards will not take place.

Instead there will be a virtual event sometime in the summer, but one that will add "unparalleled efforts of broadcasters during the COVID-19 pandemic" to those being celebrated.

"We recognize that much of the broadcast community is focused on other issues in this moment and feel that, in light of the current circumstances, it is impossible to host a celebration during this time," said Michelle Duke, president of the NAB Leadership Foundation, in a letter to broadcasters posted online. "We will instead move forward with a virtual event that will recognize our station honorees, partners, political leaders and the entire broadcast industry."

Broadcasting & Cable has historically been a sponsor of the awards ceremony.