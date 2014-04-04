NAB: FilmTrack Selects Aspera

FilmTrack announced that it has integrated Aspera’s high-speed direct-to-cloud file transfer platform into FilmTrack’s cloud-based solutions suite.

The Aspera platform will be used for the delivery of high-bandwidth files such as ProRes screeners, mezzanine files, and even digital master class assets.

FilmTrack will be showing the new service at NAB, which will provide a complete platform for media and entertainment companies to deliver large data files seamlessly, quickly and cost-effectively.

“FilmTrack is committed to helping its clients better manage, monetize and deliver their content across every point in the IP value chain, and we chose Aspera for its game-changing value proposition,” FilmTrack CEO Jason Kassin said in a statement. “This convergence of these two best-in-class services makes possible what was previously impossible, stretching the capabilities of transfer technology in a single integrated solution and allowing clients to collaborate much more effectively on a global scale.”

The service has already been successfully beta tested by such FilmTrack clients including Saban Brands and Svensk Filmindustri.

Germaine Putz, director, technical services, at Saban Brands explained in a statement that "on numerous occasions, FilmTrack's Aspera-enabled file management client has allowed us to meet delivery obligations for broadcast quality episodic files that would have been very problematic using traditional file transfer technology. The majority our clients are international, and they seek immediate media fulfillment of our TV series, regardless of the time zone differences between our locations.”