NAB: Ericsson Bows AVP Video-Processing Platform

Ericsson is touting its next-generation video-processing platform, dubbed AVP, designed with the horsepower and features to provide multicodec and multiplatform support to meet the needs of programmers and TV service providers now and for years to come.

The Sweden-based company will debut several new products in the AVP line at 2012 NAB Show next week in Las Vegas.

"This is a new video-processing platform... that really brings more future-proofing because of the additional processing power," said Simon Frost, Ericsson head of TV marketing. "We see multiscreen is a wanted service and destination for all providers,"

AVP does not officially stand for anything, according to Frost (although it possibly implies "advanced video processing").

