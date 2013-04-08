NAB: Ericsson to Acquire Microsoft Mediaroom

Complete Coverage:NAB Show 2013





Ericsson has inked an agreement with Microsoft to acquire

its TV solution Mediaroom business that will catapult it into becoming a major

provider of IPTV and multi-screen solutions with a market share of over 25%.





The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2013.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.





"Ericsson's vision of the Networked Society foresees 50

billion devices to be connected via broadband, mobility and cloud," notes Per

Borgklint, senior VP and head of business unit support solutions at Ericsson,

in a statement. "Future video distribution will have a similar impact on

consumer behavior and consumption as mobile voice has had. This acquisition

contributes to a leading position for Ericsson with more than 40 customers,

serving over 11 million subscriber households. In addition, Ericsson will be

powered with senior competence and some of the most talented people within the

field of IPTV distribution."





Mediaroom, which is situated in Mountain View, Calif., employs

more than 400 people worldwide.





Mediaroom will be incorporated into Business Unit Support

Solutions.





Microsoft Mediaroom is widely used by telcos around the

world for their IPTV offerings. Current clients include AT&T U-verse,

Entertain of Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, TELUS Optik TV and Swisscom and

Mediaroom-TV services are offered on more than 22 million set top boxes

deployed around the world, the companies report.