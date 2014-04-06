NAB: EditShare Previews New Workflows

During the NAB Show, EditShare will be previewing the upcoming Flow 3.1 version of its popular media asset management solution.

New features include tight metadata integration with Avid non-linear editing systems for improved handling of metadata and support proxy editing workflows for all major non-linear editing systems, including those offered by Avid, Adobe and Apple.

James Richings, managing director, EditShare explained in a statement that “Flow now supports importing AAF files created in systems such as Avid Media Composer, offering customers a round-trip workflow that not only brings metadata from Flow into Avid, but also now retrieves metadata created in Avid back into Flow – ensuring that valuable information about your media is always preserved. And thanks to an update in our proxy file metadata, Flow proxies can now be used for editing in industry-standard non-linear editors, really opening the doors for large-scale and remote collaboration scenarios.”