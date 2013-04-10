NAB: EditShare Previews Asset Mangement Software Upgrades
Complete Coverage:NAB Show 2013
Shared media and tapeless workflow solutions provider
EditShare has been previewing, for the first time, upgrades to its asset
management software EditShare Flow 3.
The new releases includes new tools for ingest, logging and
browsing that the company believes dramatically improves overall functionality
of the software by providing greater visibility of all media assets including
video, audio and still images.
In addition to adding many new features to Flow Ingest,
Logger and Browse modules, EditShare has significantly expanded Flow production
workflow capabilities with the addition of Flow Automation and AirFlow modules.
"Flow 3 is engineered to help you access, manage
and move your media on your terms, with intuitive automation services that
facilitate quickly handling repetitive, but very important tasks with exact
precision," explained Andy Liebman, founder and CEO of EditShare, in a
statement. "More than this, Flow serves as a bridge, interconnecting systems
across the production and post-production chain, providing seamless
interoperability from start to finish."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.