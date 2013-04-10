NAB: EditShare Previews Asset Mangement Software Upgrades

Complete Coverage:NAB Show 2013





Shared media and tapeless workflow solutions provider

EditShare has been previewing, for the first time, upgrades to its asset

management software EditShare Flow 3.





The new releases includes new tools for ingest, logging and

browsing that the company believes dramatically improves overall functionality

of the software by providing greater visibility of all media assets including

video, audio and still images.





In addition to adding many new features to Flow Ingest,

Logger and Browse modules, EditShare has significantly expanded Flow production

workflow capabilities with the addition of Flow Automation and AirFlow modules.





"Flow 3 is engineered to help you access, manage

and move your media on your terms, with intuitive automation services that

facilitate quickly handling repetitive, but very important tasks with exact

precision," explained Andy Liebman, founder and CEO of EditShare, in a

statement. "More than this, Flow serves as a bridge, interconnecting systems

across the production and post-production chain, providing seamless

interoperability from start to finish."