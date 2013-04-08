NAB: Dolby, Philips to Demo Glasses-Free 3D
Dolby Laboratories and Philips are introducing Dolby 3D
format, an end-to-end system for creating glasses-free 3D content during the
2013 NAB convention, said Csilla Andersen, product manager for Dolby 3D.
Dolby/Philips' solution covers every aspect of content
creation and distribution, she noted. It encompasses post-production tools,
compression for broadcast and distribution, a format decoder and a Multiview
Rendering Engine for playback.
During NAB, they will be demonstrating the system by
decoding and playing back Dolby 3D format content streaming live from the Vudu
service.
Dolby/Philips have also partnered with The Foundry to
integrate the Dolby 3D Format in their content creation tools: Nuke and Ocula.
Nuke is widely used by top movie makers in post-production and as a
previsualization in production.
Dolby extended the stereo 3D content creation workflow into
Nuke, so now with a small incremental step, autostereoscopic content and helper
data can be generated supporting the Dolby 3D format.
The Dolby 3D format and real-time Autoconversion solution is
100% backwards compatible with existing 2D/3D signals, and the same modules can
be implemented for TVs, tablets, PCs or smartphones.
"The goal is to allow the delivery of the best
possible quality content on multiple devices," she noted while offering users
simplified workflows.
