NAB: Dolby, Philips to Demo Glasses-Free 3D

Dolby Laboratories and Philips are introducing Dolby 3D

format, an end-to-end system for creating glasses-free 3D content during the

2013 NAB convention, said Csilla Andersen, product manager for Dolby 3D.

Dolby/Philips' solution covers every aspect of content

creation and distribution, she noted. It encompasses post-production tools,

compression for broadcast and distribution, a format decoder and a Multiview

Rendering Engine for playback.

During NAB, they will be demonstrating the system by

decoding and playing back Dolby 3D format content streaming live from the Vudu

service.

Dolby/Philips have also partnered with The Foundry to

integrate the Dolby 3D Format in their content creation tools: Nuke and Ocula.

Nuke is widely used by top movie makers in post-production and as a

previsualization in production.

Dolby extended the stereo 3D content creation workflow into

Nuke, so now with a small incremental step, autostereoscopic content and helper

data can be generated supporting the Dolby 3D format.

The Dolby 3D format and real-time Autoconversion solution is

100% backwards compatible with existing 2D/3D signals, and the same modules can

be implemented for TVs, tablets, PCs or smartphones.

"The goal is to allow the delivery of the best

possible quality content on multiple devices," she noted while offering users

simplified workflows.