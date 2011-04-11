NAB: Dolby Launches New Loudness Tools

To help broadcasters better monitor and control the loudness of audio levels, Dolby Laboratories has launched Dolby Media Emulator software at this year's NAB.

Also for the first time at an NAB show, Dolby is demonstrating discrete 7.1 surround sound in a broadcast environment. Dolby will use Dolby Digital Plus technology to play DreamWorks' Megamind, which released in 7.1 surround sound over a Motorola set-top box.

Dolby Digital Plus, a digital audio coding technology that efficiently delivers audio over a wide range of bit rates, allows broadcasters to offer a number of advanced services, including audio descriptions that are increasingly being mandated by regulators in a number of countries.

First demonstrated at IBC2010, the Dolby solution allows visually impaired viewers to enjoy HDTV surround sound programming complete with optional audio descriptive tracks.