NAB: Dalet Acquires Amberfin

Dalet Digital Media Systems has inked a definitive agreement with Advent Venture Partners to acquire AmberFin, a U.K.-based company that specializes in video ingest, complex media manipulation, transcoding and quality control offerings.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Broadcast technology equipment has already seen a slew of deals in the last six months, but the pace of consolidation appears to be heating up. The AmberFin deal was the third deal announced in the press conferences the day before the 2014 NAB Show opens up exhibition floors on April 7.

The acquisition significantly broadens the Dalet offerings. Dalet is a major provider of media asset management and workflow solutions which are built around an open, IT-centric technology framework. AmberFin’s technologies will allow Dalet to combine those MAM capabilities with technologies for image processing, media transcoding and distribution.

“This acquisition allows us to offer the industry the most advanced level of workflow options,” explained David Lasry, CEO of Dalet in a statement. “AmberFin has been at the forefront in mastering media, including transcoding and video quality control. The company has spearheaded many widely adopted industry standards such as MXF and AS-02. Its talent and expertise directly complement Dalet’s strengths in enterprise MAM-driven solutions.”

AmberFin has headquarters in Basingstoke, United Kingdom.

The companies report that Dalet will continue to develop and support the AmberFin product line from that location. Jeremy Deaner is stepping down as CEO of AmberFin but is serving as a consultant for a period of time to facilitate the transition.