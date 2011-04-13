NAB: Dales Fires Up Its Sports Factory

Complete NAB 2011 Coverage

Dalet Digital Media Systems has launched what it is billing as the industry's first media asset management solution specifically designed for sports production, the Dalet Sports Factory.

The company's Dalet Enterprise Edition media asset management solution is already widely deployed in the TV industry and the new Dalet Sports Factory builds on that product with the addition of specific tools for sports logging, clipping and replay.

"Dalet Sports Factory takes a broader approach to sports production," noted Stephane Schlayen, COO at the company in a statement. "It views the workflow as a whole, incorporating specialized tools within the enterprise MAM platform rather than stand-alone components. This gives assets more meaning as they are not just associated with game day or a highlight. Assets are ubiquitous across the production workflow and easily shared with everyone, with full metadata intact."