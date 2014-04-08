NAB: Comcast AdDelivery Partners with Adstream

NAB Show 2014

Comcast AdDelivery and Adstream announced at NAB that they will work together to offer a global ad delivery platform.

They are pitching the platform as an easier, more efficient way to manage and distribute video assets both domestically and internationally.

Comcast AdDelivery, which is part of Comcast Wholesale’s portfolio of services, uses Comcast’s 100G fiber backbone to supply ad distribution for over 10,000 national, regional and local advertisers in the U.S. and parts of Canada.

Adstream delivers over two million assets per year to more than 106 countries.

The joint relationship will now allow global brand managers to receive real-time reports and to see activity in all their global markets.

“While we have grown substantially over the last decade, this relationship will give us the opportunity to tap the U.S. market for further growth,” explained Gerry Sutton, CEO of Adstream in a statement. “We’ll now be able to assist our global clients in managing their assets in the U.S., as well as helping to expand American brands to international markets.”

Alternatively, the alliance will allow customers of Comcast AdDelivery “to distribute ads across the world using a simplified platform” stated Todd Porch, VP/general manager of Comcast AdDelivery in a statement.