NAB: Clear-Com Partners with Optocore, BroaMan

Complete Coverage: NAB Show 2013





During the 2013 NAB Show this week, voice

communications systems provider Clear-Com has been highlighting an expanded

partnership with fiber network specialists, Optocore and BroaMan to show

digital distribution of audio, HD video, data and intercom over fiber.





Working

together, Clear-Com, Optocore and BroaMan provide turnkey offerings for

studios, mobile productions and stadiums.





"We're

looking to illustrate how easy it is for professional broadcasters handling a

large remote event to set up a video, audio, communications and data backbone

quickly and efficiently utilizing Clear-Com and BroaMan/Optocore solutions,"

says Bob Boster, President of Clear-Com in a statement. "We are happy to

partner with BroaMan once again to bring further connectivity options to our

users."





To

demonstrate the partnership, Clear-Com and BroaMan have connected their booths

via fiber-optic cable. There are four kiosks representing a typical network

which includes a control room and studio. All four kiosks are linked with the

Optocore and BroaMan fiber solutions for audio, HD video, intercom and data.

Clear-Com is simulating an announce/commentary application by feeding intercom

and IFB to the talent via Optocore and BroaMan, as well as transporting HD

video, on-air talent and talkback from the announce station to all of the

kiosks.

