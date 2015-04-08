NAB: Clear-Com Improves Communication Systems

Broadcast and production communications provider Clear-Com has announced that it will be showing a newly-designed set of IFB assignment and management capabilities as part of its EHX configuration software and its integrated Production Maestro Pro assignment offering.

Peter Stallard, senior product manager at Clear-Com, noted in a statement that “making the IFB facilities more flexible, scalable and user-friendly” will streamline the “workflow for technical users of this part of the broadcast operation” and improve the “reliability and operational efficiency in one of the most challenging areas of broadcast production.”

The new IFB management facility can support up to 200 virtual IFBs that are supported on a single matrix system and up to 64 matrices that can be networked together to form one system.