NAB: Clear-Com Expands HelixNet Product Line

Clear-Com will be showing three new units in its HelixNet Partyline Intercom System at the 2014 NAB Show that are designed to provide more flexibility and features to the system.

The new units - HRM-4X Remote Station, HKB-2X Speaker Station and S-Mount - allow many more stations to be added to HelixNet.

"Our analog partyline system, Encore, has been providing critical production communication capabilities for over 45 years," explained Simon Browne, head of product management at Clear-Com in a statement. "While the functionality of HelixNet is quite similar to Encore, it is however much more dynamic and flexible, plugs and plays elegantly with most existing cable infrastructure, and allows more intercom channels and users to be on a single system or to be networked than ever before. HelixNet has proved immensely popular with those that require a simple yet effective digital communication system. These new additions to the HelixNet line round out our digital partyline offering and will continue to provide numerous user benefits that have not been delivered by any digital partyline system before."

Prior to the launch of the new units, the HelixNet system has been made up of the HMS-4X Main Station, the HBP-2X HelixNet Beltpack and several interface modules.