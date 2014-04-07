NAB: Cisco, Sony Team On Live Ultra HD Demo

NAB Show 2014

Cisco Systems and Sony are teaming at the NAB show in Las Vegas this week to demonstrate the live delivery of full-frame rate 4K/Ultra HD video.

The 60 frame-rate demo, to be shown at the Cisco and Sony booths, will center on live events in New York captured on Sony F55 4K cameras, encoded in the HEVC format using Cisco’s Videoscape AnyRes platform, and shipped to Las Vegas via a fiber optic network, where it will be decoded with a Cisco-made 4K-capable set-top and shown on Sony XBR 4K Ultra HD TVs.

“This is an exciting time in our industry as advanced 4K content experiences reach a tipping point for distribution across multiple devices,” said Joe Cozzolino, Cisco’s senior VP and general manager of service provider video infrastructure, in a statement.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.