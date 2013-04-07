NAB: ChyronHego Show Combined Technologies
ChyronHego executives touted the benefits of their recently
announced merger during their press conference at NAB, noting that they had
very complementary businesses and that many of their products had already been
integrated with each other.
Chyron and Hego announced that they would merge last month
and operate under ChyronHego. They expect the merger to be completed next
month.
Top executives at both firms also noted that the combination
will help expand their products into new areas. "We believe that a lot of
elements and technologies that Hego developed for sports will lend well with
our news customer," noted Michael Wellesley-Wesley, president and CEO of
Chyron, who will become CEO of ChyronHego when the deal closes.
Company executives also noted that the Lyric Pro rendering
engine had already been integrated into all platforms for both companies and
announced some significant deployments. These include the adoption of BlueNet
end-to-end graphics workflows by the ITV in the U.K. and the news that the
Deutsche Fußball Liga has selected ChyronHego to provide real-time digital
sports data for the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2's live sporting broadcasts.
New products for NAB, include a new version of
its Axis World Graphics; improvements to its Shout social media platform; an
alliance with Mark Roberts Motion Control to develop an Intelligent Robotic
Camera Solution; the launch of Mosaic, a high-performance, 1080p-capable
broadcast graphics platform; the new Graffiti broadcast graphics platform; and
the CAMIO-DR, a new data recovery system for the CAMIO3 graphics asset
management server.
