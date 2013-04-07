NAB: ChyronHego Show Combined Technologies

Complete Coverage:NAB Show 2013

ChyronHego executives touted the benefits of their recently

announced merger during their press conference at NAB, noting that they had

very complementary businesses and that many of their products had already been

integrated with each other.

Chyron and Hego announced that they would merge last month

and operate under ChyronHego. They expect the merger to be completed next

month.

Top executives at both firms also noted that the combination

will help expand their products into new areas. "We believe that a lot of

elements and technologies that Hego developed for sports will lend well with

our news customer," noted Michael Wellesley-Wesley, president and CEO of

Chyron, who will become CEO of ChyronHego when the deal closes.

Company executives also noted that the Lyric Pro rendering

engine had already been integrated into all platforms for both companies and

announced some significant deployments. These include the adoption of BlueNet

end-to-end graphics workflows by the ITV in the U.K. and the news that the

Deutsche Fußball Liga has selected ChyronHego to provide real-time digital

sports data for the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2's live sporting broadcasts.

New products for NAB, include a new version of

its Axis World Graphics; improvements to its Shout social media platform; an

alliance with Mark Roberts Motion Control to develop an Intelligent Robotic

Camera Solution; the launch of Mosaic, a high-performance, 1080p-capable

broadcast graphics platform; the new Graffiti broadcast graphics platform; and

the CAMIO-DR, a new data recovery system for the CAMIO3 graphics asset

management server.